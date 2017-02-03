Historic Preservation Community Awards
The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is pleased to announce this year's community award winners recognized for their outstanding dedication to historic preservation. At the 54th Annual Meeting and Community Awards Presentation held on January 21, members and friends of SBTHP gathered in the Chapel at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Sat
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC