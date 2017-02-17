Graffy's CLL Class Sheds New Light on Local History

Erin Graffy, local author, historian and biographer, will be teaching two classes during spring semester at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning . Santa Barbara History You Don't Know but Would Love to Ask! meets 3:30-5 p.m. on four Tuesdays, Feb. 28-March 21. After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam meets 3:30-5 p.m. on three Tuesdays, April 4-18.

