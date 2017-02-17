Goleta's Deputy City Manager Leaving as Management Exodus Continues
Goleta's deputy city manager is leaving for another job, making her the fourth management employee to leave the city since October. Kathleen Trepa joined the municipal government team as deputy city manager in mid-2015, and her last day will be Feb. 23, city spokeswoman Valerie Kushnerov told Noozhawk .
