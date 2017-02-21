Goleta Starts Process to Take Over City's Library from Santa Barbara Management
City Hall has been eager to refashion the Goleta Valley Branch Public Library into a municipal library. The City Council approved an ordinance establishing a municipal library and creating a library board of trustees, but the move doesn't commit the city to moving forward with the transfer process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
