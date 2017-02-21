Girls Inc. to Hear Former NASA Director
Gretchen W. McClain, former deputy associate administrator for NASA Space Flight and chief director of the International Space Station, will be the speaker at the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara One Hundred Committee Scholarship luncheon Thursday, April 2. The luncheon will be at Bella Vista Estate in Summerland. Proceeds from the luncheon will help provide financial assistance for area girls to participate in Girls Inc. programming at the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara centers.
