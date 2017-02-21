Girls Inc. to Hear Former NASA Director

Girls Inc. to Hear Former NASA Director

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Gretchen W. McClain, former deputy associate administrator for NASA Space Flight and chief director of the International Space Station, will be the speaker at the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara One Hundred Committee Scholarship luncheon Thursday, April 2. The luncheon will be at Bella Vista Estate in Summerland. Proceeds from the luncheon will help provide financial assistance for area girls to participate in Girls Inc. programming at the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16) Feb 18 Patriot 3
How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara Feb 17 howefortunate 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Feb 15 thinair 97
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC