Free Day at Natural History Museum for Local Magazine Launch
Families and children can win prizes, make crafts and have fun while celebrating Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine's new ownership and new look at a party hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19. A family membership to natural history museum; family membership to Santa Barbara Museum of Art; a full-page ad in future issue of SBFLM. Also, tickets to see Peppa the Pig , tickets to UCSB Arts & Lectures' Kid Flix Mix, family photo sessions with Brittany Taylor Photography and Jessica Maher Photography, and dinner for four at Root 246 in Solvang.
