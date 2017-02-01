Free Day at Natural History Museum for Local Magazine Launch

Families and children can win prizes, make crafts and have fun while celebrating Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine's new ownership and new look at a party hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19. A family membership to natural history museum; family membership to Santa Barbara Museum of Art; a full-page ad in future issue of SBFLM. Also, tickets to see Peppa the Pig , tickets to UCSB Arts & Lectures' Kid Flix Mix, family photo sessions with Brittany Taylor Photography and Jessica Maher Photography, and dinner for four at Root 246 in Solvang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.