Free Day at Natural History Museum fo...

Free Day at Natural History Museum for Local Magazine Launch

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Families and children can win prizes, make crafts and have fun while celebrating Santa Barbara Family & Life Magazine's new ownership and new look at a party hosted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19. A family membership to natural history museum; family membership to Santa Barbara Museum of Art; a full-page ad in future issue of SBFLM. Also, tickets to see Peppa the Pig , tickets to UCSB Arts & Lectures' Kid Flix Mix, family photo sessions with Brittany Taylor Photography and Jessica Maher Photography, and dinner for four at Root 246 in Solvang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Jan 27 Scott 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Jan 24 lanterntohell 88
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC