For Man & Woman of the Year Honorees Jon Clark and Janet Garufis, Commitment to Change Runs Deep
The roots of their passion for volunteering and bringing about change go back far for both Jon Clark, president of the James S. Bower Foundation , and Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust . The two have been named the 74th Man and Woman of the Year by the Santa Barbara Foundation for their volunteer work and leadership positions at too many organizations to count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
