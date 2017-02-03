Flower Power Nurtures Mutually Beneficial Bond
Three participants - Scott, Robert and Jasmine - at UCP WORK, Inc., have brought flowers to their new friends at the Oak Cottages of Santa Barbara. The interaction is part of a program that brings people with disabilities together with older folks who live at the Oak Cottage Memory Care Community.
