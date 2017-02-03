Florida fire department says it's fou...

Florida fire department says it's found body in search for missing Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2013. Volunteer divers with a Florida fire department said they found a body in the search for missing Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart just minutes before a U.S. Coast Guard-led search was to be called off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Jan 27 Scott 1
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Jan 24 lanterntohell 88
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC