First United Methodist Church Presents Lenten Organ Recitals

Three virtuoso organists will perform three different recitals on the three-manual pipe organ during the annual Lenten Organ Series at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, - Yinying Luo, organist, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 - Jason Klein, associate director of music, All Saints' Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 - Lisa Ham, music director and organist, First Presbyterian Church, Burbank Performances will each be one hour in length.

