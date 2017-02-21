First United Methodist Church Presents Lenten Organ Recitals
Three virtuoso organists will perform three different recitals on the three-manual pipe organ during the annual Lenten Organ Series at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, - Yinying Luo, organist, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 - Jason Klein, associate director of music, All Saints' Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 - Lisa Ham, music director and organist, First Presbyterian Church, Burbank Performances will each be one hour in length.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Feb 18
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Feb 17
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan '17
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC