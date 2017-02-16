Firefighters Douse Duplex Fire in Dow...

Firefighters Douse Duplex Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara

8 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out Thursday in a residential duplex in downtown Santa Barbara. Crews were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to the single-story residence on the 300 block of West Figueroa Street, according to Amber Anderson, an inspector with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department .

