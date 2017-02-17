Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Structure Fire at Industrial Park in Goleta
Firefighters responded Sunday night to a three-alarm structure fire on the 600 block of Ward Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch. Crews were called out at about 9:15 p.m., and the first personnel on scene reported flames and smoke coming from the two-story building, which is occupied by Derrick's Roofing , according to Paul Christensen, a Fire Department spokesman.
