DUI Attorney Darryl Genis Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion

Darryl Genis, perhaps Santa Barbara's best known criminal defense attorney, was sentenced Monday to serve 24 months behind bars by a federal judge in Los Angeles for willfully failing to pay $679,958 in taxes on $3.5 million of unreported earnings over an eight-year span. Outspokenly brash both inside and outside of the courtroom, Genis will surrender to authorities for incarceration May 15. Where he will serve his time remains to be determined, but under federal rules, the most Genis can get off for good behavior is 3.6 months.

