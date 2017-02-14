DUI Attorney Darryl Genis Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion
Darryl Genis, perhaps Santa Barbara's best known criminal defense attorney, was sentenced Monday to serve 24 months behind bars by a federal judge in Los Angeles for willfully failing to pay $679,958 in taxes on $3.5 million of unreported earnings over an eight-year span. Outspokenly brash both inside and outside of the courtroom, Genis will surrender to authorities for incarceration May 15. Where he will serve his time remains to be determined, but under federal rules, the most Genis can get off for good behavior is 3.6 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|drinkycrow
|91
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC