Dozens of Dogs Rescued in Santa Barbara County

40 min ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

The woman found to have 23 dogs crammed into her Ontare Road home was sentenced to three years probation after she pleaded guilty last month to public nuisance charges. Authorities discovered Kathryn Thomas was breeding Jack Russell terriers and Australian shepherds in her home last April after paramedics responded to an unrelated incident at a nearby house.

Santa Barbara, CA

