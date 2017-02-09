Dozens of Dogs Rescued in Santa Barbara County
The woman found to have 23 dogs crammed into her Ontare Road home was sentenced to three years probation after she pleaded guilty last month to public nuisance charges. Authorities discovered Kathryn Thomas was breeding Jack Russell terriers and Australian shepherds in her home last April after paramedics responded to an unrelated incident at a nearby house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|scarayyyyy
|89
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC