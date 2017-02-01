Dos Puebos Girls Get Another Shot at Orange Lutheran
Dos Pueblos won two games and earned a rematch with Orange Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the Southern California Girls Water Polo Championship. Chargers beat the Laguna Beach JV 15-2 and Harvard Westlake 13-2 on Thursday to get another shot at the Lancers, whom they lost against by one goal last week in Goleta.
