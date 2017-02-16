District Attorneya s Office hires new deputy attorney
Today Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced the hiring of Deputy District Attorney Tobias Hasler. Mr. Hasler, a graduate of UC Santa Cruz and Tulane University Law School, has previously worked as an intern with both the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Barbara Superior Court.
