Deal Reached to Move Some Stored Reservoir Water Supplies for Santa Barbara County Agencies

Faced with the threat of losing carryover and purchased water stored in San Luis Reservoir , Santa Barbara County agencies have signed onto a deal with the Metropolitan Water District to move some of that supply. If the Merced County reservoir spills, a scenario predicted to happen this winter, any carryover water in San Luis Reservoir will be wiped from the records and labeled part of the state aqueduct supply for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.