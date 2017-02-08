Deal Reached to Move Some Stored Reservoir Water Supplies for Santa Barbara County Agencies
Faced with the threat of losing carryover and purchased water stored in San Luis Reservoir , Santa Barbara County agencies have signed onto a deal with the Metropolitan Water District to move some of that supply. If the Merced County reservoir spills, a scenario predicted to happen this winter, any carryover water in San Luis Reservoir will be wiped from the records and labeled part of the state aqueduct supply for 2017.
