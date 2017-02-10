'Cunning Little Vixen' an Operatic Walk in Woods for Whole Family
Superstar soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian will headline Opera Santa Barbara's new production of Czech composer Leo JanA ek's The Cunning Little Vixen, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Though often identified with 20th century musical nationalism, JanA ek frequently invoked rural life in his native Moravia in his many operas. His inspiration for The Cunning Little Vixen , composed between 1921 and 1923, was an illustrated newspaper series about a wily fox cub who escapes capture and returns to the woods to raise a family.
