CSUCI President Erika Beck to Give State of University Address

CSU Channel Islands President Erika D. Beck will deliver her first State of the University address at the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce's annual CI Connection Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Dr. CSUCI's proposed Mechatronics Engineering program, STEM initiatives and an accelerated pathway for prospective teachers will be among the new developments and accomplishments Beck will share. Tickets are $40 for chamber members, $55 for non-members.

