Classical Pianist Igor Levit to Play at Music Academy
UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Santa Barbara recital debut of pianist Igor Levit at 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, at Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall. Levit, who has made his mark on the classical music world as "one of the most probing, intelligent and accomplished artists of the new generation" , turned heads when he nearly swept the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition.
