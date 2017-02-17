City Accuses Santa Barbara Landlord Dario Pini of 3,000 Health & Safety Code Violations
Two months after surprise inspections at 13 properties, the Santa Barbara City Attorney's office has accused Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini of more than 3,000 violations of a bevy of health and safety codes. The two offices are seeking over $8.1 million in penalties and for a third party to assume control of Pini's properties to remediate the alleged violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|12 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Sam Saddened
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC