City Accuses Santa Barbara Landlord D...

City Accuses Santa Barbara Landlord Dario Pini of 3,000 Health & Safety Code Violations

Two months after surprise inspections at 13 properties, the Santa Barbara City Attorney's office has accused Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini of more than 3,000 violations of a bevy of health and safety codes. The two offices are seeking over $8.1 million in penalties and for a third party to assume control of Pini's properties to remediate the alleged violations.

