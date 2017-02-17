City Accuses Santa Barbara Landlord Dario Pini of 3,000 Health & Safety Code Violations

Two months after surprise inspections at 13 properties, the Santa Barbara City Attorney's office has accused Santa Barbara landlord Dario Pini of more than 3,000 violations of a bevy of health and safety codes. The two offices are seeking over $8.1 million in penalties and for a third party to assume control of Pini's properties to remediate the alleged violations.

