Carpinteria Boys Defeated by Santa Clara
Free throws made the difference in Santa Clara's 46-40 win over Carpinteria in Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Wednesday night, "We had several scoring opportunities but weren't able to put the ball in the hoop, thus we came up short," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.
