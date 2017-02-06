Camarillo's Whalen Bryan opens office in Santa Barbara
"Our expertise in staffing allows employers to focus on their core business rather than human resource matters," Principal Kathi Whalen said in a news release. The agency also places executive assistants and personal assistants for high net worth individuals.
