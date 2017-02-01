Black History Month in Santa Barbara County
At its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 7, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a resolution proclaiming February as Black History Month in Santa Barbara County. Black History Month is celebrated throughout the nation to recognize the contributions of African Americans in the Unites States.
