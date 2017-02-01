Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara County Probation Chief Finds Himself Under Scrutiny

NoozWeek's Top 5 hops into Bar 29 and Perch Hair Salon, runs into housing woes and party poopers in Isla Vista, and ties up a busy Goleta intersection Noozhawk will be electronic monitoring the case of Lupe Rabago, who is on administrative leave from his $230,000-a-year job as Santa Barbara County's chief probation officer. The job of chief probation officer usually is as under the radar as it is thankless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.