Best Dressed Window Contest Winners Announced
The Carpinteria Valley Chamber is proud to announce the winners of the Best Dressed Window Contest. HEAD TO TOE Beauty Salon was awarded today with a Cash Prize, Recognition Plaque, and a Perpetual Trophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Bob11
|2
|City Bans Beloved Parking Garage Guitarist (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Patriot
|3
|How to Have Fun in Santa Barbara
|Fri
|howefortunate
|1
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Feb 15
|thinair
|97
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC