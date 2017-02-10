Atlas V Rocket With Secret Satellite Gets New Launch Date at Vandenberg AFB

An Atlas V rocket that was delayed by a glitch involving the second-stage booster has a new date for its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. United Launch Alliance representatives said the mission to carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload to orbit is now planned for March 1. "The team is actively working to resolve Atlas V second-stage booster issues discovered during vehicle testing," ULA officials said last month.

