Alan Parsons, Strawberry Alarm Clock Among Artists Playing...

Alan Parsons Live Project will headline the second day of the inaugural Starry Nites Festival, scheduled to take place March 18 and 19 at Live Oak Campground in Santa Barbara, California. The event, which mainly will feature indie rock and alternative rock acts, also will include a performance by the 1960s pop-psychedelic group The Strawberry Alarm Clock on March 18. Alan Parsons Live Project is the current incarnation of the British progressive-rock group Alan Parsons Project , which scored a series of top 40 hits during the late 1970s and early '80s.

