Addressing Those Dreaded Words: 'You've Been Hacked'

"Cybersecurity 2017: Or, you've been hacked and you don't know it!" is the topic for the next Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable meeting at 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Information technology expert Ken May will talk about what kind of security threats are lurking in cyberspace, how businesses may be vulnerable to them, and how businesses can protect themselves. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation.

