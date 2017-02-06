Academy president introduces politics at Oscar luncheon
If anyone was wondering if the Academy Awards will get political this year, film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs all but confirmed it Monday at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon. Boone Isaacs opened the private gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with a galvanizing speech that promised the academy will "stand up in support of artists around the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC