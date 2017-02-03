A Sustainability Star
When it comes to sustainability achievements, UC Santa Barbara isn't just as good as gold - it flat out is gold. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education has awarded UCSB a gold rating in the latest iteration of its Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System .
