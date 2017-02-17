5 Goleta Residents Arrested in Gang-R...

5 Goleta Residents Arrested in Gang-Related Altercation on Santa Barbara's Westside

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Five Goleta residents were arrested Thursday afternoon following what Santa Barbara police believe was a gang-related altercation on the city's Westside. Officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at a neighborhood market on the 600 block of West De la Guerra Street, according to police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) Wed thinair 97
Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES Feb 4 Smile 2
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Jan 23 The Power Of Mast... 4
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan '17 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan '17 Daniel 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC