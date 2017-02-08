2nd Victim in Fatal Orcutt Rollover Crash Remains on Life Support
Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria was critically injured in alleged DUI accident that killed Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria Flowers, candles and crosses mark the spot along Highway 135 in Orcutt where Leann Stauffer of Santa Maria was killed and Tricia Jensen of Santa Maria was critically injured early Monday in a suspected DUI crash. A woman who was severely injured early Monday in a rollover crash in Orcutt that claimed the life of another woman remained on life support two days later at a Santa Barbara hospital, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security ALJ Mary Everstine LIES
|Feb 4
|Smile
|2
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|Jan 24
|lanterntohell
|88
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Jan 23
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Daniel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC