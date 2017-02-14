1 Person Seriously Hurt in Crash on H...

1 Person Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 101 West of Goleta

Read more: Noozhawk

One person was seriously injured Monday night after being ejected from a vehicle that overturned on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department . Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. to the accident on southbound Highway 101 at Dos Pueblos Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol .

