Yulin Dog Survivors Walk with Families
Yulin Dog Festival survivors strutted alongside their forever families in a walk to support the nonprofit organization, Davey's Voice , last month. More than 12 furry rescuees proudly wore their Davey's Voice Yulin China Dog Meat Trade Survivor bandanas as they took to the Ellwood bluffs in Goleta.
