Willie Nelson at Santa Barbara Bowl: Good Times

American icon, Willie Nelson with special guests Grammy nominee Maren Morris and Steve Moakler will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at the Santa Barbara Bowl , 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. With a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, Nelson is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy," " Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor and activist.

