Wet Weather to Continue as 2 Storms Prepare to Soak Santa Barbara South Coast
Two storms are moving into the Santa Barbara South Coast area this week, with chances of rain just about every day until early next week. The first is expected to land Tuesday and run through Thursday, with Wednesday night forecasted to have the highest chance of precipitation, at 70 percent.
