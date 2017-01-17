Westerlay Orchids Gives $30,000 Breast Cancer Resource Center
Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids has announced it will be donating $30,000 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara as part of its nationwide Pink Diamond Orchid promotion that took place in October for Breast Cancer Awareness. A portion of sales from Westerlay's gemstone orchid, the "Pink Diamond," sold during October, will help the local community resource center and its patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC