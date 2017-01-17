Westerlay Orchids Gives $30,000 Breas...

Westerlay Orchids Gives $30,000 Breast Cancer Resource Center

Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids has announced it will be donating $30,000 to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara as part of its nationwide Pink Diamond Orchid promotion that took place in October for Breast Cancer Awareness. A portion of sales from Westerlay's gemstone orchid, the "Pink Diamond," sold during October, will help the local community resource center and its patients.

