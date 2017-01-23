Weekend Storm Caps Off Wet January with Flooding, Mudslides, Power Outages

As of Monday afternoon, the previous 48 hours had dropped 1.9 inches of rain on Santa Barbara and Goleta, 1.5 inches on Carpinteria and 0.7 inches in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Works Department . Lompoc saw 1.3 inches of precipitation, Guadalupe had 0.6 inches and the Santa Ynez Valley received around 1.5 inches.

