UCSB Men Sweep Hawaii in Big West Tennis Opener
The UCSB men's tennis team swept University of Hawaii 7-0 in its Big West opener on Sunday in Honolulu. "There wasn't anything special out of these matches today, we just grinded it out," said UCSB coach Marty Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC