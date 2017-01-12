UCSB Men Sweep Hawaii in Big West Ten...

UCSB Men Sweep Hawaii in Big West Tennis Opener

13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The UCSB men's tennis team swept University of Hawaii 7-0 in its Big West opener on Sunday in Honolulu. "There wasn't anything special out of these matches today, we just grinded it out," said UCSB coach Marty Davis.

Santa Barbara, CA

