Two Men Robbed at Gunpoint
Two men walking along the 200 block of West Ortega Street were robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Santa Barbara City Police received a call that a robber wearing a black beanie and puffy jacket had pointed a gun at men in their late twenties and early thirties.
