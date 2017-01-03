Two Men Robbed at Gunpoint

Two men walking along the 200 block of West Ortega Street were robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Santa Barbara City Police received a call that a robber wearing a black beanie and puffy jacket had pointed a gun at men in their late twenties and early thirties.

