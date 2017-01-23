Travel Outlook Bright for Santa Barbara
The tourism industry is looking bright for Santa Barbara in the coming year, said speakers at the 2017 Travel Outlook, a tourism and hospitality industry event presented by Visit Santa Barbara on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. On an unusually rainy day, when flash flood warnings momentarily disrupted the proceedings, more than 100 state and local hospitality industry officials gathered to discuss the future of South Coast tourism for the coming year.
