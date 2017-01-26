The Joint Will Be Jumpin' at Blues Society's Birthday Bash

The Santa Barbara Blues Society - the oldest existing blues society in the country - will celebrate its 40th birthday with an all-star show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. Doors open at 7 p.m. The program will feature the Delgado Brothers, a Southern California band that's been around for more than three decades. The Delgado Brothers won the Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge in January 2016, besting some 150 other bands from all over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.