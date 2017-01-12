The Evergreen Pear tree produces an amazing output of blossoms in winter, when many other trees are quietly dormant. Because this lovely tree can be completely covered in white flowers and then its petals fall to cover the ground in drifts, it can even mimic a snowy winter! This tree's beautiful display, plus its fine ability to adapt to a wide variety of soils and low water requirements, makes it a popular tree in Santa Barbara.

