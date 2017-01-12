Tangerine Harvest Donates Fruit to th...

Tangerine Harvest Donates Fruit to the Needy

14 hrs ago

Come rain or shine, the Tasty Tangerine Harvest took place last weekend at a property on Glen Annie Road. A dozen volunteers met to pick tangerines that would otherwise go to waste.

