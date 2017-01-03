Talk Builds on History of Women Artists and Abstract Sculpture
Jenni Sorkin, historian of contemporary art at UCSB, will discuss Material Decisions: Women, Process, and Form in a presentation at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Art Gallery, 229 E. Victoria St. Sorkin's talk coincides with AFSB's current exhibition of the Abstract 10, a group of 10 women artists who live and work in Santa Barbara. Members of the Abstract 10 will be in attendance.
