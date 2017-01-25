Start-Up Dreams @ The Sandbox
For the better part of the past decade, Kyle Ashby has been Santa Barbara's entrepreneur enabler. Using his own web development background, the Goleta native and grad connects budding business owners under the StartupSB umbrella and was integral in creating the Impact Hub on State Street.
