Stabbing Reported In Santa Maria After Victim Shows Up at Hospital

Few details were available about a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in Santa Maria early Monday, according to Santa Maria police. Officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center at approximately 3 a.m. after receiving a report that a stabbing victim had been taken there.

