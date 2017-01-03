Special Shoe a Stroke of Good Luck fo...

Special Shoe a Stroke of Good Luck for Penguin Who Couldn't Swim

Karen B. Winnick's book 'How Lucky Got His Shoe' is based on the story of a little penguin at Santa Barbara Zoo All proceeds from sales of 'How Lucky Got His Shoe' will go to the Santa Barbara Zool The Santa Barbara Zoo's shoe-wearing Humboldt penguin named Lucky is the subject of a new children's picture book, How Lucky Got His Shoe , by author and illustrator Karen B. Winnick. How Lucky Got His Shoe tells the real-life story of Lucky, who hatched at the zoo in 2010, but had a right foot that did not develop properly.

