Speaking of Stories Rings In New Year with 12th Night Celebration
Speaking of Stories presented its 12th Night celebration event with a dramatic reading by actor Joe Spano of the short story "The Kitchen Child" in a salon-type setting in host Carolyn Butcher and Michael Perry's historic home in downtown Santa Barbara. The mission of Speaking of Stories is to promote the appreciation of literature through live theatrical readings and through educational programs aimed particularly toward at-risk youth.
